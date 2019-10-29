Fort Worth woman killed in wreck on Interstate 20 called an ‘angel’ by her family

Josephina “Pepa” Zamora Garcia of Fort Worth was driving to work on Interstate 20 early Monday when her car had a problem.

Quickly, Garcia called her husband to tell him that she had been hit by a vehicle and her car had stalled on the highway.

Within minutes, her husband got into his truck and drove to the scene, but he passed her and had to take an exit and turn around.

By the time he made it to her, Garcia’s car was hit by another vehicle while she was on the phone with her husband, according to family members.

“He (Garcia’s husband) had just passed her and he was on his way back to her,” said Carlos Zamora of Springtown in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

In the collision, Garcia’s car burst into flames. Officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office haven’t identified the victim, but family members identified her as Garcia.

She was driving early Monday to her job at a Fort Worth hospital.

“She was just five miles away from her home,” said Zamora, who is one of Garcia’s nephews.

The accident was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 20 near Campus Drive.

Garcia’s car was in a traffic lane on I-20 when it was hit by another car, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Westbound traffic lanes were closed for about three hours Monday morning as authorities investigated the fatal crash.

Garcia was one of 13 in her family with eight brothers and four sisters.

Her husband was a preacher in Fort Worth.

“She was just an angel,” Zamora said Tuesday. “She was always helping people.”

A funeral for Garcia is pending.