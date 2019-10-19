Bedford man killed when his motorcycle collided with car on Texas 114 in Southlake

A motorcyclist was killed Friday night when his vehicle collided with the back of a car on Texas 114 in Southlake, authorities said Saturday.

Part of Texas 114 was closed for several hours Friday night as authorities investigated the fatal crash.

The victim was identified as Ernest Clayton Walley III, 67, of Bedford, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Saturday.

The wreck occurred about 10 p.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of Texas 114 near the city limits of Grapevine.

Southlake police did not provide any other details on Saturday.