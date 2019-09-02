Fort Worth

Motorcyclist killed after vehicle hits guard rail on Interstate 35W, police say

Fort Worth

A motorcyclist was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 35W, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

The accident was reported about 2:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Interstate 35W.

Officers determined that the motorcyclist left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a guard rail.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

