Motorcyclist killed after vehicle hits guard rail on Interstate 35W, police say

Raw video: Motorcycle wrecked by swerving driver near Granbury
WARNING: Graphic images and language. Eric Sanders and his passenger Debra Simpson were struck by a swerving car Saturday as they tried to pass on Tin Top Highway near Granbury. Simpson is in ICU at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. When to
By
Up Next
WARNING: Graphic images and language. Eric Sanders and his passenger Debra Simpson were struck by a swerving car Saturday as they tried to pass on Tin Top Highway near Granbury. Simpson is in ICU at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. When to
By
Fort Worth
A motorcyclist was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 35W, police said.
The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.
The accident was reported about 2:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Interstate 35W.
Officers determined that the motorcyclist left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a guard rail.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices.
A motorist told Fort Worth, TX police he was driving down the highway exiting onto Linkcrest Drive when he was shot by an unidentified person driving in a vehicle. The victim drove to a club where he called 911.
Comments