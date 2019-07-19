Southlake police release video of motorcyclist who swerved in front of officer

Motorcyclist pulls in front of Southlake motorcycle officer A motorcyclist pulls in front of a Southlake motorcycle officer on the afternoon of July 13, 2019 and swerves at him. Police asked for help to find the motorcycle driver. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A motorcyclist pulls in front of a Southlake motorcycle officer on the afternoon of July 13, 2019 and swerves at him. Police asked for help to find the motorcycle driver.

Southlake police asked for help Friday to identify a motorcyclist who swerved in front of a motorcycle officer as he tried to stop a vehicle on a highway.

The officer was not injured.

“We are lucky and thankful our officer was not injured or killed because of this individual’s extreme reckless behavior,” according to a Friday news release from Southlake police.

Southlake police on Friday released a video from the dash camera on the officer’s motorcycle in hope that someone would recognize the motorcyclist and contact authorities.

The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on July 13 on Texas 114 in Southlake.

Initially, the video shows a group of motorcycles performing stunts on the highway when the Southlake motorcycle officer spotted a Chevrolet Tahoe in the middle of the motorcycles impeding traffic. The officer took off to stop the Tahoe.

As the officer is on the highway, a motorcyclist pulls in front of him, swerves at him and taps his brakes. The officer gets around the motorcyclist and nears the Tahoe when the motorcyclist returns and again swerves at the police officer.

The motorcycle officer managed to stop the Tahoe and issued the driver citations for impeding traffic and warned the motorist about the dark tint on the vehicle windows.

Southlake police continued to search Friday for the motorcyclist to pursue criminal charges.

Anyone with information should contact Souhtlake police at 817-748-8240 or at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us.