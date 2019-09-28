2 dead in motorcycle wreck on Fort Worth highway, authorities say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Two people died Saturday when the motorcycle they were riding crashed on a Fort Worth highway, police said.

The wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes of State Highway 183 at S.H. 360 and involved two other vehicles, including another motorcycle, Fort Worth police said.

A male and female died at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released their names or ages as of Saturday afternoon.

Police did not immediately release information about the circumstances of the wreck.