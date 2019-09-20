Azle man, 31, killed in motorcycle crash in Fort Worth

Michael Anthony Rios, a 31-year-old from Azle, was killed in Fort Worth early Thursday morning after police believe he lost control of the motorcycle he was operating and left the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Michael Anthony Rios was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 2:19 a.m. in the 7500 block of East Lancaster Avenue, according to police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries due to a motorcycle-fixed objects collision.

It was deemed an accident.

Police said officers responded to the major accident at 2:19 a.m. Thursday. They determined a male motorcyclist possibly lost control of the bike and drove off the road, police said.

He possibly suffered a head injury, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

His time of death was 2:19 a.m., according to the medical examiner.