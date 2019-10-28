Woman killed after stalled vehicle hit by another car on Interstate 20 in Fort Worth

A woman was killed and another driver was seriously injured early Monday in a traffic wreck on Interstate 20, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

The accident was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 20 near Campus Drive.

A vehicle stalled in a traffic lane on I-20 when it was hit by another car, police said.

The driver of the stalled vehicle, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Westbound traffic lanes are closed and traffic is being routed onto the Campus Drive exit.