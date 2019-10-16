Wrong-way driver killed, truck driver seriously injured in crash on Fort Worth highway

SHARE COPY LINK

One person was killed Wednesday morning and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way traffic crash on Loop 820 in southeast Fort Worth, police said.

One man was taken to a local hospital after suffering injuries in the wreck which occurred about 4:30 a.m. at Loop 820 and Berry Street.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

The accident involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle, according to a police call log.

A small vehicle going the wrong way hit the truck, police said. The driver of the vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have closed down the northbound lanes of Loop 820 as authorities investigate the fatal crash.