Fort Worth

Fort Worth woman killed in crash; driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge

Fort Worth

A 31-year-old Fort Worth woman was killed late Sunday in a traffic crash and a driver was accused of intoxication manslaughter, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Edward Anthony Longoria of Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth Jail records. He was booked into jail at 12:58 a.m. Monday.

A police call log indicated the accident occurred about 11:50 p.m. Sunday

A police summary stated officers drove up to the scene of a major accident on a service road of the West Freeway. A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver later identified as Edward Anthony Longoria was arrested.

Police did not provide any details on the wreck.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  