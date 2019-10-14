Fort Worth woman killed in crash; driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge

SHARE COPY LINK

A 31-year-old Fort Worth woman was killed late Sunday in a traffic crash and a driver was accused of intoxication manslaughter, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Edward Anthony Longoria of Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth Jail records. He was booked into jail at 12:58 a.m. Monday.

A police call log indicated the accident occurred about 11:50 p.m. Sunday

A police summary stated officers drove up to the scene of a major accident on a service road of the West Freeway. A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any details on the wreck.