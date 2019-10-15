Fort Worth driver told police his passenger yanked steering wheel, causing fatal crash

SHARE COPY LINK

A motorist told investigators his passenger yanked the steering wheel of his vehicle Sunday night, causing him to veer off the West Freeway, crashing into a barrier and killing the passenger.

But police arrested 30-year-old Edward Anthony Longoria and accused him of intoxication manslaughter. Longoria would be officially charged pending the intoxication results, said Officer Buddy Calzada in an email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Samantha Camille Favila of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at 10:33 p.m. at the scene of the accident.

Longoria told investigators he was driving on the service road of the West Freeway and he had been arguing with Favila. At some point, Longoria told police she yanked the steering wheel, causing them to crash. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

A police call log indicated the accident occurred about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on a service road of the West Freeway.

A police summary stated officers drove up to the scene of a major accident. A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, later identified as Longoria, was arrested after being taken to a local hospital.

The wreck occurred in the 2000 block of the West Freeway when a vehicle going at a high rate of speed collided with a highway barrier.

The driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts, police said.