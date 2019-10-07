Driver killed in single-vehicle wreck on Arlington street

SHARE COPY LINK

A motorist was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on an Arlington street, according to local news reports.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities as of Monday.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of S. Cooper Road in Arlington.

The vehicle was northbound when it veered off the road, hit a concrete divider and then crashed into a pole, according to WFAA-TV. The driver was ejected and died at the scene.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Arlington police said speed played a factor in the crash, according to WFAA-TV.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.