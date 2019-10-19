Bicyclist hit, killed by car as he attempted to cross Denton highway, police say

A 62-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a car Friday night on a Denton highway, Denton police said.

No other injuries were reported in the accident which occurred in the 1100 block of N. Loop 820 in Denton.

The victim was identified as Gentry Watson of Denton who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Saturday. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Denton police responded to the major accident shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Denton traffic investigators determined a 2014 Hyundai was traveling southbound on the highway when it hit the bicyclist who was attempting to cross the highway.

It was the 11th fatal crash in Denton this year, according to Denton police statistics.