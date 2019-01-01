Police search for man they say shot another in Fort Worth Walmart parking lot

A man was shot in the Walmart parking lot in Fort Worth on Monday night, Fort Worth police say.
Police were still searching for the man they say shot another on Tuesday.
According to police, two men got into a verbal argument in the crosswalk near the Walmart parking lot at 2900 Renaissance Square.
One man pulled out a gun and shot the other man multiple times before running away, police said.
The man was taken to a local hospital and police said he refused to provide any information to officers.
