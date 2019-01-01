Crime

Police search for man they say shot another in Fort Worth Walmart parking lot

By Kaley Johnson

January 01, 2019 01:39 PM

A Wal-Mart distribution center in Fort Worth had “significant” water damage from a fire Friday.
A Wal-Mart distribution center in Fort Worth had “significant” water damage from a fire Friday. Seth Perlman AP
A Wal-Mart distribution center in Fort Worth had “significant” water damage from a fire Friday. Seth Perlman AP
FORT WORTH

A man was shot in the Walmart parking lot in Fort Worth on Monday night, Fort Worth police say.

Police were still searching for the man they say shot another on Tuesday.

According to police, two men got into a verbal argument in the crosswalk near the Walmart parking lot at 2900 Renaissance Square.

One man pulled out a gun and shot the other man multiple times before running away, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital and police said he refused to provide any information to officers.

A man who was standing in the middle of the street opened fire on a motorist Monday morning after the driver stopped and asked him if he needed help, the victim’s wife said.

By

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

  Comments  