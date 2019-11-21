Crime

Man, 43, dies in hospital after shooting at west Fort Worth apartment complex

A 43-year-old man who was shot Wednesday on a sidewalk between two buildings in a west Fort Worth apartment complex died 13 hours later at a hospital.

John Andrus was shot about 7 p.m. at the Villa Del Sol Apartments in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Court, according to a police report.

After he was shot, Andrus ran to an unlocked apartment seeking help.

Andrus was a Five Deuce Hoover Crips gang member, according to the police report.

Andrus died about 7:45 a.m. Thursday at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police had not announced an arrest Thursday night.

