Man, 43, dies in hospital after shooting at west Fort Worth apartment complex

A 43-year-old man who was shot Wednesday on a sidewalk between two buildings in a west Fort Worth apartment complex died 13 hours later at a hospital.

John Andrus was shot about 7 p.m. at the Villa Del Sol Apartments in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Court, according to a police report.

After he was shot, Andrus ran to an unlocked apartment seeking help.

Andrus was a Five Deuce Hoover Crips gang member, according to the police report.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Andrus died about 7:45 a.m. Thursday at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police had not announced an arrest Thursday night.