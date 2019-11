A man in his 40s was shot and critically injured Wednesday night in west Fort Worth, police said.

The victim was fired on at about 7 p.m. in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Court, police said. The man, whose name authorities did not release, was taken to a hospital.

An assailant was not in custody Wednesday night.

Police believe the victim has possible gang affiliations, a department spokesman said.

