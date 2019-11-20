Crime
Bedford police probe death; shooter says he opened fire when man entered home via window
A resident of a Bedford house told police that he shot to death a man who had opened a window Tuesday and entered the home.
Jared Moore, 30, died about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the house in the 1600 block of Donna Lane, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reported. He died from multiple high-velocity gunshot wounds.
A person is in custody in connection with the case, Bedford police said, but charges had not been filed Wednesday evening as the investigation continued.
Moore lived at a house one block to the south of the Donna Lane house where he died, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Police did not respond to Fort Worth Star-Telegram questions that asked whether Moore was committing a burglary when he was shot or whether there was a relationship between the resident and Moore.
