Prosecutors to consider corpse abuse charge for mother of infant left in garbage can

A baby whose mother left the dead infant in an Irving restaurant trash can in July was stillborn, police said Thursday.

An Applebee’s employee found the newborn’s body while cleaning in a bathroom about 30 minutes after the stillborn baby was left there and called police.

Detectives identified the mother as a woman who was 28 on July 26, when she gave birth. She was a customer of the restaurant in the 1900 block of North Belt Line Road.

The case has been referred to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, which will consider charging the mother with abuse of a corpse, said Officer Robert Reeves, an Irving police spokesman.

