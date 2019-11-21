2nd teen wanted in fatal shooting of Allen High School student at party

A second teenager is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Allen High School football player at a house party over the weekend, according to media reports.

Marquel Ellis Jr. died after he was shot Saturday night in the 3200 block of Peachtree Lane in Plano, police said. The Allen school district confirmed he was a sophomore at the high school.

Kemond Smith, 17, of Forney, was arrested Monday on a charge of murder in connection with the death, police said. And on Wednesday, authorities issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Christian Treyshun Hill, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV, which obtained a copy of the warrant.

Hill, who remained at large Thursday, admitted he was at the party during an interview with police, WFAA-TV reported. But he reportedly denied he had a gun or was involved in the shooting.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Christian Hill

Plano officers responded to the location of the house party around 10 p.m. Saturday, police said. Detectives later determined a gunman fired into the house filled with teens.

Several people had been kicked out of the house minutes before shots began firing, according to the Associated Press.

Citing arrest documents, WFAA-TV reported witnesses told police they saw Smith and Hill shooting into the home.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.

A GoFundMe that says donations will help Ellis’ family handle funeral expenses had raised more than $20,000 of a $50,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

Allen High School sophomore Marquel Ellis Jr. was fatally shot Saturday night while playing video games at a house party in Plano, his family said. Allen High School

Strangers and friends have been flooding the page with comments memorializing the teen. One person who said she was Ellis’ teacher last year wrote that he had a “beautiful spirit” and will be missed by all who knew him.

A wake is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Sunday at One Community Church In Plano.

Ellis’ funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.