Second suspect arrested in connection with Ponder killing; victim found on creek bank

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman whose body was found on a Denton Creek bank in Ponder.

Kyrstin D. Ross, 27, was taken into custody on Sunday in Alvord, in Wise County, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ross is accused in the killing of Jade M. Harris, 20.

Ross is an associate of Tanner L. Brock, 21, who was arrested on Nov. 8, also in Alvord, the sheriff’s office said. It did not describe the relationship in more detail.

Harris was slain on Oct. 25, the sheriff’s office said. Her body was found Nov. 3 by people who were fishing on the creek, near Farm Road 2449, the sheriff’s office said.