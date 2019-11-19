Fort Worth man accused of trafficking 14-year-old girl he found walking down a street

Meshack Ominde was driving around a Fort Worth neighborhood last month when he saw two 14-year-old girls who told him they had been kicked out of their homes by their parents, according to court documents.

Ominde gave them each $20, bought them food at Whataburger and paid for a hotel room on East Loop 820 in Fort Worth.

The story varies after that.

Ominde told police he went to the girls’ hotel room on Oct. 8, drove one of them for doughnuts and touched the girl’s breast, but he never had sex with her, according to an arrest warrant.

The 14-year-old girl told Fort Worth police Ominde took her to his office where he had sex with her and asked to take pictures of her breasts, according to the warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday.

Ominde was arrested last week and faces a charge of trafficking a child.

The 45-year-old Fort Worth man was free Tuesday after he posted $100,000 bail on Monday.

The warrant written by Detective V. Coronado gave this brief account of the incident:

On Oct. 7, the two 14-year-old girls were walking together on an unknown Fort Worth street. The two ran away from home the previous weekend.

A man approached them and offered to get them a hotel room and food. That man was later identified as Meshack Ominde.

One of the girls said he took them to Goodwill to buy clothes and to a hotel near a highway.

On Oct. 8, Ominde came to their rooms, where he performed a sex act on one of the girls while she was under the bed covers. He then took that girl and told her they were going to get doughnuts and food. He asked her if the girls wanted to have a threesome and she said no.

Ominde told the girl she would need to have sex with him in exchange for the hotel room, according to the warrant. The girl said they had sex at his office. He then returned her to the hotel room and left.

Later on Oct. 8, Fort Worth police responded to two runaway girls at the Economy Inn, 5420 E. Loop 820, in Fort Worth. Initially, officials with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services had found them in the hotel room.

The girls later told detectives about the sexual abuse, according to the warrant.