Fort Worth officers have been involved in 7 shootings this year. Six were fatal

Fort Worth police officers have been involved in seven shootings this year. Six of those shootings were fatal.

All of the shootings happened after June 1.

Police on Monday released the name of the officer who fatally shot a woman on Saturday, but they haven’t released the identities of any of the other officers involved in recent shootings.

Here is what happened in each of those cases.

June 1: Cody Wayne Seals

Cody Wayne Seals, a white 38-year-old man, died of a gunshot wound to the neck after police say he pointed a rifle and later a flashlight at Fort Worth SWAT officers.

Seals’ family called police about his “aggressive behavior” just before 6:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of Sixth Avenue.

When officers arrived, Seals barricaded himself inside the home. He was killed just after 10 p.m.

The officer who shot Seals was a 33-year-old white man and a 10-year veteran of the department.

Seals served in the U. S. Army between 2004 and 2008, doing more than one tour in Iraq, his mother, Sandra Seals, said.

June 5: Esteban Vasquez

A Fort Worth police officer shot a burglary suspect he had been trying to handcuff when the man charged at the officer in the front yard of a house in the 4900 block of Rickee Drive, the police department said.

Esteban Vasquez, a 27-year-old Hispanic man, survived the shooting after a homeowner called police and said a man was threatening him with a gun and a knife.

The officer initially used a stun gun on Vasquez, but he was able to remove the probes from the wires and stand, police said.

The officer is a 27-year-old Hispanic man and a two-year veteran of the department.

June 9: JaQuavion Slaton

JaQuavion Slaton, a black 20-year-old man, died of multiple gunshot wounds to his head and chest when three officers opened fire on him the afternoon of June 9.

Slaton was shot six times. One wound was self-inflicted but it couldn’t be determined if that shot was deliberate or accidental. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office wasn’t able to determine which shot was fatal.

Police had been looking for Slaton, who was wanted on an aggravated assault charge. When the vehicle he was in was pulled over, Slaton ran away from officers. He was later found hiding in a white truck.

Six body camera videos were released by the Fort Worth Police Department. When one of the officers noticed Slaton in the truck, he quickly walked away and called for backup.

The six responding officers quickly positioned themselves around the truck, just feet away from touching it. Two stood just outside of Slaton’s door. At least three stood directly in front of the windshield. Another officer moved toward the passenger door but was yelled at by a second officer, warning him of potential crossfire.

Several officers began to yell at Slaton to put his hands up. Two officers broke the driver’s side window with the butt of their guns. One of the officers pounded on the window with his baton.

Then, a slew of shots rang out. Police said they saw Slaton with a gun, and he raised it.

The officers who fired on Slaton were all white, ages 35, 38 and 39.

July 18: Markevvion Cannon

A woman called the Fort Worth Police Department the morning of July 18 and said there was a man with a gun in her apartment in the 2900 block of Broadmoor Drive.

She told the dispatcher that she was in the apartment with three other people, including children.

An officer shot Markevvion Cannon, a black 19-year-old, after he used the children as human shields while firing at officers. Cannon was found inside a closet with a 12- and 15-year-old in front of him, police said.

The officer grabbed Cannon’s gun and pointed it up and then used his weapon to shoot Cannon in the head, police said.

The officer was a 34-year-old white man, according to a state report.

Aug. 11: John Michael George

John Michael George, a 46-year-old white man, was fatally shot after officers went to a home in the 5800 block of Blue Ridge Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance, police said.

When the officer went inside the home, he saw George with a gun and opened fire.

The officer who shot him is a 30-year-old black man who had been a Fort Worth officer for two years.

George, who was from Anaheim, California, was in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1993 until 2015, according to his Facebook page. He was a former Tarrant County law enforcement officer who had more than 3,600 hours of training including courses on active shooters and de-escalation techniques.

Aug. 21: Amari Malone

Four officers opened fire on Amari Malone, an 18-year-old black man who police say was a person of interest in a homicide.

When officers found Malone, they pulled next to him and said they wanted to talk to him. When Malone ran away, officers shouted that he had a gun and began chasing him.

Body camera footage showed that Malone pointed a gun at officers.

The officers who shot at Malone were ages 31, 33, 37 and 43. Three were identified as Hispanic men and one as a white man.

Malone died of a gunshot wound to the back.

The officers had been with the department between three and 17 years, police said.

Oct. 12: Atatiana Jefferson

Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old black woman, was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when she heard something outside on Oct. 12, an attorney for her family said.

When she looked out of the window from inside her bedroom, she was fatally shot by an officer who was standing outside.

Police identified the officer, a white man, on Monday as Aaron Dean. Police Chief Ed Kraus said he was about to fire Dean when he resigned Monday.

Officers were sent to Jefferson’s house on Allen Avenue after a neighbor called the non-emergency police line, worried about two doors that had been left open for several hours.

Body-worn camera video shows two officers using flashlights to check the perimeter of the house, inspecting two doors that are open with closed screen doors. The lights inside the home are on but no one is visible inside. The officers don’t say anything or knock on either of the doors. They quietly walk around the house, even shining a light in at least one of the cars parked in the driveway before opening the wooden fence gate leading to what appears to be the backyard.

At the back of house, Dean appears to see a figure through a dark window, and he quickly twists his body to the left.

“Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” he shouts through the window, his gun drawn. He then fires a single shot through the window as he says “hands,” giving no time for a response.

In the video, Dean, who is shining a light through the window, does not identify himself as police.