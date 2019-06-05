Person shot as police respond to burglary report in south Fort Worth

Police officers on a burglary report in south Fort Worth on Wednesday night called for an ambulance to treat a person who had been shot.

Police were called about 8:45 p.m. for a report of a man breaking into a structure near Rickee Drive and Fair Park Boulevard.

After arriving at the call, an officer asked a dispatcher send an ambulance to that scene for a shooting victim.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.