SWAT officer fatally shoots man who police say threatened officers in Fort Worth standoff

A SWAT officer shot and killed a man who police say threatened officers during a standoff in Fort Worth on Saturday evening.

At 6:37 p.m., Fort Worth police officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 5700 block of 6th Avenue, according to a press release from Fort Worth police.

The man pointed a weapon at police officers and barricaded himself inside the house. Police called SWAT to the house, where they tried to negotiate the man’s surrender, police said.

The man came out the front door of the house and threatened SWAT officers, police said. A SWAT officer shot the man, who died at the scene.

The man who died was identified as Cody Wayne Seals, 38, according to Tarrant County medical examiner’s records. His time of death was listed as 10:14 p.m.

The SWAT officer has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for 10 years and was put on administrative leave after the shooting. which is standard procedure.

Fort Worth Police Major Case detectives are leading the investigation of the shooting. Fort Worth Police Internal Affairs unit will investigate for any administrative violations and the case will be submitted to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is complete.

No officers were hurt during the shooting.