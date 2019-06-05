Family member is wanted in murder of 74-year-old Fort Worth business owner, police say

Fort Worth fatal shooting A man was shot dead outside a small business in Fort Worth Monday afternoon. Police were searching for a suspect and interviewing witnesses, who said the man who was shot was beloved in the neighborhood. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was shot dead outside a small business in Fort Worth Monday afternoon. Police were searching for a suspect and interviewing witnesses, who said the man who was shot was beloved in the neighborhood.

Martin C. Wilson, 30, is wanted on a charge of murder in the death of a family member, Fort Worth police said Wednesday.

James Wilson. 74, of Forest Hill, was shot to death Monday.

James Wilson, a local business owner, died after he was shot outside his Fort Worth business and taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at about 2:40 p.m. outside James Welding in the 2500 block of East Maddox Avenue, police reported.

James Wilson was sitting in his truck when he was shot, according to police dispatcher call notes. When officers arrived, they discovered Wilson sitting in his truck with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.





In a Tweet on Wednesday morning, police asked anyone who knows where Martin Wilson is to call 817-392-4330.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.