One man dead after an afternoon shooting in Fort Worth; police searching for suspect

One man died after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot in Fort Worth Monday afternoon.

Another man fired into a truck and the victim inside was not moving, according to a witness who called police.

The shooting occurred about 2:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Maddox Avenue, police reported.

Police are investigating and searching for a suspect who was known the the victim, according to witnesses who surrounded the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was sitting in his truck when the shooting occurred, according to police dispatcher call notes.

One woman, Nathali Martinez, said she was driving when she heard two gunshots ring out and saw two men running on opposite directions.

“One of the men was running like he was unconcerned,” Martinez said. “Like, ‘Hey, I didn’t do nothing.’ But I’ve never seen anything happen like this around here before. I’m in insurance sales, so I’m on the streets every day between 11 and until 6, and I’ve never even heard any gunshots down here before.”

Another woman who did not want to be identified said the business owner was well-loved in the community, and would give people chance after chance. She said the owner was helping the person she believes to be the shooting suspect get back on his feet.





She and others told the business owner to leave the man alone, the woman said.

Another woman who did not want to be identified said the business owner never bothered anyone and would help anyone who needed it.





“He was a good man,” the woman said about the business owner. “The suspect was in his mid-to-late 20s. He was just one of those dudes trying to be bad.”