Fort Worth officer fires shots during arrest of murder suspect

Fort Worth fatal shooting A man was shot dead outside a small business in Fort Worth Monday afternoon. Police were searching for a suspect and interviewing witnesses, who said the man who was shot was beloved in the neighborhood. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was shot dead outside a small business in Fort Worth Monday afternoon. Police were searching for a suspect and interviewing witnesses, who said the man who was shot was beloved in the neighborhood.

No one was injured on Wednesday evening when a Fort Worth police officer fired shots during the arrest of a murder suspect, police said.

Martin Charles Wilson, 30, had been wanted on a charge of murder in the fatal shooting of his uncle, James Wilson Sr., 74, of Forest Hill. An officer engaged with Wilson on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Burchill Road and McKenzie Street and discharged his weapon, striking no one, police said.

Two people were taken into custody, including Martin Wilson.

Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman, said on Thursday morning he couldn’t provide information about the other person who was taken into custody. He also couldn’t describe how the officer came into contact with Wilson or what led the officer to fire shots.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The incident is under investigation like all officer-involved shootings, he said.

Martin Wilson has been wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of James Wilson Sr. on Monday outside of James Welding shop in the 2500 block of East Maddox Avenue, police said. According to family members and friends, Martin Wilson was James Wilson Sr.’s nephew, and his uncle had given him a place to stay in his welding shop so he wouldn’t be homeless.

James Wilson Sr.’s son, James Wilson Jr., said his father was about to evict Martin Wilson from the welding shop, which led to the shooting.

Pollozani said police officials were preparing more information about shooting incident during Wilson’s arrest when they had to respond to another unrelated officer-involved shooting.

The other shooting occurred in the front yard of a south Fort Worth house on Wednesday night when a police officer was trying to pat down a burglary suspect he believed was armed and shot him, police said. The suspect had lunged at the officer twice and pulled the wires out of his taser, police said.

The man was shot in the upper torso and was in critical condition at a hospital early Thursday morning.

Wednesday’s two officer-involved shootings followed a Saturday SWAT officer-involved fatal shooting of man who had been barricaded in his Fort Worth house. Near the front door, Cody Seals stood in what police described as a shooting stance, with both arms in front of him as he held an object that looked like a weapon-mounted lighting system, police said. Police later determined that object was a flashlight.