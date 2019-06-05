On burglary call, officer shoots lunging man in south Fort Worth, police say

Rickee Drive burglary and shooting Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a Fort Worth police spokesman, describes an officer shooting a burglary suspect who he believed may be armed on June 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a Fort Worth police spokesman, describes an officer shooting a burglary suspect who he believed may be armed on June 5, 2019.

A police officer trying to pat down a burglary suspect he believed was armed shot the man in the front yard of a south Fort Worth house Wednesday night when he lunged at the officer, the police department said.

The man was struck in the upper torso and was in critical condition early Thursday at a hospital, police said.

The officer had arrived about 9 p.m. at the house near Rickee Drive and Fair Park Boulevard because a person reported to 911 that a man was breaking into a house, said Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman.

The person who reported the burglary attempt told a 911 call taker that the suspect was armed with a gun and a knife and was threatening the person with a gun, Pollozani said. Later, after the officer arrived, someone from the house told the officer that the suspect had a knife.

As the officer tried to pat the suspect down, he lunged toward the officer, Pollozani said.

The shooting followed an unsuccessful attempt to stun the suspect. The officer used a taser, Pollozani said, but the suspect removed its wires.

The man said he was not “going back to prison” and lunged a second time, Pollozani said. The officer opened fire.

Police did not release the name of the man who was shot or the name of the officer who shot him.

Police recovered knives at the scene, Pollozani said.

There may be some sort of relationship between the burglary victim and the suspect, police said, but the nature of the connection was not clear.

The Rickee Drive encounter was the second time four days that a Fort Worth police officer shot a person. A SWAT officer shot to death on Saturday a disturbed man who had been barricaded in a Fort Worth house. Near the front door, Cody Seals stood in what police described as a shooting stance, with both arms out in front of him while holding an object that looked like a weapon-mounted lighting system, police have said. It was a flashlight.

The officer involved in the Rickee Drive shooting will be on administrative leave until the agency’s investigation is complete, as is the routine course. He has been a Fort Worth police officer for two years.

The officer who fired was the only officer at the scene when the shooting occurred. Others were driving to the house.