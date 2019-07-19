Suspect killed in hostage situation ID’d; he shot at officers, used child as shield

Video: Police answer questions about Broadmoor hostage incident A man is dead after he held four other people, including children, hostage with a gun inside a west Fort Worth apartment complex, police said. The man fired toward responding officers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man is dead after he held four other people, including children, hostage with a gun inside a west Fort Worth apartment complex, police said. The man fired toward responding officers.

The man who was shot and killed by police in west Fort Worth after holding four people hostage, including children, has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Markevvion Devonte Cannon, 19, died in a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head Thursday afternoon, the medical examiner reported Friday. His death was ruled a homicide.

Cannon used a child like a shield when officers responded to an active shooter situation on Broadmoor Drive on Thursday morning, police said, and fired rounds from a third-story apartment.

Cannon was holding four other people against their will Thursday morning, when a woman called 911 and whispered that a man with a gun was holding herself and others hostage. He fired from the room at responding officers, who were wearing bulletproof armor.

Officers made it to the apartment and found Cannon using a child for protection, police said. He fired at the officers, striking one of their shields, and police retreated so as to not put the child in any more danger.

SWAT officers later arrived and took on continued fire from the third-story apartment, police said. They reportedly breached the door to find Cannon was still holding a gun in close proximity to children.

SWAT officers fired at least one shot, police said, and Cannon was hit. He later died of the wound.

NBCDFW (KXAS-TV) reported Cannon had a long criminal history, including charges of assault and theft of a firearm. He was wanted by police, according to NBCDFW, on active warrants for continued violence against family members, violation of a protective order and possessing a prohibited substance in a correction facility.

Jakayla Williams told the Star-Telegram her best friend and another woman were inside the apartment when the other woman’s baby’s father burst into the apartment.

Williams said her friend called her and said she might not make it, and that she loved her. She was on FaceTime and it appeared she was hiding somewhere.

Williams said her best friend, another woman, the woman’s baby, and the woman’s two young siblings were among those inside the apartment.

Williams said the man spoke on the phone and told her if she came to the apartment, he would kill her, too.

Another woman told the Star-Telegram she is the aunt of the woman whose baby’s father burst in and said he was going to kill the people inside. Five or six people were inside the apartment, but some got away while the others were held hostage, she said.