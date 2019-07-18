Suspect in custody after hostage situation with shooter in west Fort Worth, police say

An active shooter and possible hostage situation is playing out in west Fort Worth, police said on Twitter Thursday afternoon. The Wichita Eagle

A suspect is in custody after a hostage situation involving a shooter in west Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon, police said on Twitter.

There were no reported injuries to hostages or officers, police said.

Officers responded to the incident at an apartment in the 2900 block of Broadmoor Avenue, police said. More than 50 units came to the scene, according to a police call log.

Reports over the police scanner indicated shots had been fired.

The shooter was being checked out by medial personnel Thursday afternoon, police said. His condition was unknown.