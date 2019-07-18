Man fatally shoots Arlington neighbor, then calls police

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

One man is dead after his neighbor shot him in an Arlington apartment and then reported the crime to police, according to media reports.

Police responded around 2:45 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Sprucewood Lane, according to the Dallas Morning News and a police call log. They reportedly recovered the body of a man in a first-floor apartment and found the male suspect outside waiting for them.

The names of the victim and the suspect haven’t been released.

CBSDFW reported officers later learned the suspect waiting for them had called 911. He told officers he had been in a fight with his neighbor and shot him, CBSDFW reported.

He was reportedly arrested at the scene.