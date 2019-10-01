‘Justice was served’: Community reacts to Amber Guyger murder conviction

SHARE COPY LINK

Tiara M. Tucker could hardly contain her joy at the guilty verdict in former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger’s murder trial Tuesday.

“We can finally sleep, knowing that justice has been served,” said Tucker, who carried a wreath of red roses outside the courtroom and wore a T-shirt that read “Botham’s Army.”

Tucker, who does communications work for an attorney’s office not directly involved in the case, said she didn’t know Botham Jean’s family before his death but came to know the family in the ensuing months.

When asked if she was concerned about whether Guyger’s sentence might not satisfy the Jean family, she said: “Let’s take it one step at a time. This morning, we secured a victory.”

Dominique Alexander, president of the Next Generation Action Network, a Dallas-based criminal justice reform group, said that he was grateful to God for the guilty verdict the jury handed down for Guyger.

Alexander is planning a rally in reaction to the verdict in front of the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Tuesday evening.

“We now have a guilty verdict against a police officer in the city of Dallas,” Alexander said. “Our community is overwhelmed with happiness.”

Zina West-Lewis, a woman who used to listen to Jean sing when he visited her church, said she screamed for joy immediately after the verdict was read.

“I prayed that God would deliver his grace and mercy and that Jean’s family would have closure,” West-Lewis said. “And God answered my prayers.”

Bridgett Brown, a woman who said she was worried about Dallas, said that recent police shootings had put her on edge. But with this conviction and the conviction against Roy Oliver, a former Balch Springs officer convicted of murder for shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy, she believes the city has turned a corner.

“Justice was served for Botham and his family,” Brown said. “I would say the city is progressing. Now we have hope.”

The verdict, sentencing

Jurors had heard six days of testimony and deliberated for almost five hours before reaching their guilty verdict Tuesday morning.

The jurors weighed whether Guyger, a white police officer, should be found guilty of murder, manslaughter or no crime at all in the shooting death of Jean, her 26-year-old unarmed black neighbor.

In September 2018, Guyger entered Jean’s apartment, mistaking it for her own, and thought he was an intruder, she testified. She had just finished working a shift for the Dallas Police Department and was still in uniform when she shot Jean with her service weapon. The department fired her after the shooting.

Court resumed Tuesday afternoon for the sentencing phase of the trial, at which the victim’s family is expected to testify. Guyger, 31, could face anywhere from five years to up to life in prison. The jury will decide her punishment after hearing more testimony in the sentencing phase.

During the punishment phase of the trial, defense attorneys could try to interject the idea that Guyger was overcome by sudden passion. If the judge will allow that argument, a true funding on sudden passion would reduce the penalty that Guyger could face to two to 20 years in prison.

Otherwise the punishment phase likely will be replete with testimony from witnesses willing to vouch for Guyger’s good character, and family and friends of Jean, who will tell the jury what his loss has meant to the family and to the community.

