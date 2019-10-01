Mom of man killed by former Dallas officer addresses jury in sentencing phase

SHARE COPY LINK

Prosecutors, defense attorneys and family members of Botham Jean spoke to jurors who will decide the sentence for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, whom the jury found guilty of Jean’s murder Tuesday morning.

Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean inside his apartment in September 2018. She said she mistook his apartment for her own and believed he was an intruder.

The sentencing phase of the trial started Tuesday afternoon with Botham Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, testifying to the jury.

Allison Jean described the way she and her family have suffered since Botham Jean’s death. She goes to counseling and her younger son has become withdrawn, she said.

“I try to pray and fast and do all sorts of things just to help me get by,” she said. “I have to try to keep the family together because everybody is in pain.”

Allison Jean described her son as someone with a passion for helping others who was dedicated to school, family and church in the United States and on St. Lucia — the island the family is from.

Botham Jean, as the middle child, tied his younger brother and older sister together, Allison Jean said. He was president of his student house in high school and started a school choir, Allison Jean said.

When Botham Jean attended Harding University in Arkansas, he joined the choir and rugby team and brought classmates to St. Lucia for missionary work.

She last spoke to her son Sept. 5, 2018 — the day before he was killed.

On Tuesday, a jury deliberated for five hours before finding Guyger guilty of his murder. Guyger could be given anywhere from five years to life in prison.

Botham Jean’s former boss, Kerry Ray, also took the stand. He described Botham Jean as someone with “unlimited” potential.

“A lot of people knew Bo, and anyone who knew Bo had a very high opinion of Bo,” he said.

Allison Jean said the family started the Botham Jean Foundation, which continues missionary projects Botham worked on when he was alive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.