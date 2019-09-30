Dallas church leaders call for nonviolent, ‘prayerful protest’ ahead of Guyger verdict

Prosecution and defense give closing arguments in Amber Guyger trial Lawyers from the defense and the prosecution give their closing statements Monday in the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger. Guyger shot and killed her neighbor Botham Jean in his apartment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lawyers from the defense and the prosecution give their closing statements Monday in the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger. Guyger shot and killed her neighbor Botham Jean in his apartment.

Dallas church leaders called for nonviolence pending a jury’s verdict in the killing of Botham Jean, who was shot by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger inside his apartment last year.

The jury was deliberating Monday afternoon after a seven-day trial in which attorneys argued why Guyger should or shouldn’t be found guilty of Jean’s murder. Jurors also have the option of convicting her of manslaughter, or no crime at all.

On Monday afternoon, Jonathan Morrison, a senior minister at Jean’s church, read a statement at the Dallas County courthouse ahead of the verdict.

“We know the outcome, like these sides, may not be what Botham Jean’s family wants. What we want,” he said. “But what we also want going forward is Botham’s non-violent spirit to prevail.”

“Dallas Area Preachers and Church Leaders thanks you for praying with us during the trial. We ask that you pray with us after the trial – even if the verdict is undesirable. We ask that you be prayerful as you protest – seeking lessons, not lawlessness,” the statement, which was also released as a press release via email, said.

After Jean’s shooting in September 2018, hundreds of people protested in Dallas.

Prosecutors told jurors that a guilty murder verdict is appropriate in the case, even though manslaughter, which carries a two- to 20-year prison sentence on conviction, is a charge the jury can consider.

Guyger’s defense attorney, Toby Shook, said Guyger shooting Jean was a tragic mistake, and the law protects people who make mistakes based on incorrect assumptions.