Woman faces custody charge after abducting her son in North Richland Hills, police say

A Watauga woman faces a child custody charge after authorities say she took her 4-year-old son Dec. 2 from a North Richland Hills business.

The boy was found safe about 9 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Tiffany Davis, 34, was taken into custody after the incident and was free Monday on $20,000 bail.

Davis is expected to be charged with interference with child custody, a state jail felony, according to jail records and North Richland Hills police.

Davis is the biological mother of the boy, but she does not have custody of him, according to North Richland Hills police.

The Watauga woman is accused of taking Ashton Davis on the afternoon of Dec. 2 from the Chuck E. Cheese in the 7900 block of Boulevard 26 in North Richland Hills police said.

The boy’s mother left the restaurant in a black, older-model Toyota 4-Runner that a man drove. Authorities did not release any information on whether the man faces any charges.

At 8:45 p.m on Dec. 2, about 2 1/2 hours after North Richland Hills police reported the abduction, the boy was found safe..