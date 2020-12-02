Mom without custody abducted boy from North Richland Hills Chuck E. Cheese, police say

A woman who does not hold custody of her 4-year-old son abducted the boy Wednesday evening from a North Richland Hills restaurant, police said.

The woman took Ashton Davis from the Chuck E. Cheese in the 7900 block of Boulevard 26, a police spokeswoman said.

The boy’s mother left the restaurant in a black, older-model Toyota 4-Runner that a male drove. Its possible Texas license plate is LMM7436. The boy’s mother is about 5-foot-6 with a thin build. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and ripped jeans, police said.

Ashton was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt and black Mickey Mouse sweatpants, police said.