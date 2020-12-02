Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Mom without custody abducted boy from North Richland Hills Chuck E. Cheese, police say

A woman who does not hold custody of her 4-year-old son abducted the boy Wednesday evening from a North Richland Hills restaurant, police said.

The woman took Ashton Davis from the Chuck E. Cheese in the 7900 block of Boulevard 26, a police spokeswoman said.

The boy’s mother left the restaurant in a black, older-model Toyota 4-Runner that a male drove. Its possible Texas license plate is LMM7436. The boy’s mother is about 5-foot-6 with a thin build. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and ripped jeans, police said.

Ashton was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt and black Mickey Mouse sweatpants, police said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service