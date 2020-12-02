Two people shot dead in Arlington, police say; a third victim is expected to survive

Two people died and a third was injured on Wednesday when they were shot in Arlington, police said.

The victims were shot about noon in the 900 block of Tennessee Trail, police said. A group of males fought before the victims were shot.

Police did not release information about an assailant.

Two of the victims, whose names and ages authorities had not released Wednesday afternoon, were pronounced dead at a hospital. The third victim is expected to survive, police said.

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating the killings.

Anyone with information should call Detective Williams at 817-459-5312, police said. Tipsters can offer information anonymously by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.