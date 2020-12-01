Crime
Fort Worth man opens fire on neighbor driving away, authorities say; victim critical
A man involved in a dispute with his northwest Fort Worth neighbor opened fire outside of their homes Tuesday night, critically injuring a man with whom he shares a street, police said.
The victim was driving away in the 2200 block of Mcgown Avenue when he was shot about 7:45 p.m., said Officer Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth police spokesman.
The victim was shot in the upper part of his body and was taken in critical condition to a hospital, Segura said.
Homicide detectives were notified. The suspect was not in custody as of 9 p.m.
A 911 caller reported that their husband was shot, according to a log of calls.
