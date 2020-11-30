Man found dead in a pickup truck after shooting in south Fort Worth, police say

A man was left dead in a pickup truck after a shooting Sunday night in the Highland Hills neighborhood in south Fort Worth, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call at 11 p.m. at the 1100 block of Savage Drive, where they found a young man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

After the shooting, the truck rolled into the side of a house nearby but there was no damage to the residence. It is unclear who the pickup belongs to.

Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.