Fort Worth police find man dead in Central Meadowbrook neighborhood; no arrests yet

A man was found dead in the Central Meadowbrook neighborhood on Monday, Fort Worth police said.

Police responded to a deceased person call at about 12:42 a.m. at 2520 N. Edgewood Terrace, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said. Officers found the victim dead, but the cause of death is still being investigated. Officers believe the man was either shot or stabbed.

Because the case is still under investigation, the Fort Worth police spokesperson could not yet say if the man was found in his home or not.

Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the deceased man.

