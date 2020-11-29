Woman shot in the head as she drove on Fort Worth interstate was afraid of boyfriend

In the weeks before she was shot dead as she drove a sedan on an interstate in Fort Worth, Castatanika Guy was scared of her boyfriend and often stayed with a friend.

Jacob Johnson had taken her to a Dallas park and pointed a gun at her head, Guy told her sister.

On the weekend before she was slain, Guy, who was 31 and known as Tanika, shared with a friend that Johnson had told her that he was going to kill Guy, then die by suicide.

He carried out the first element early on Sept. 10, law enforcement authorities allege, but not the second. Johnson, 37, was arrested in Bay County, Florida. He was charged on Nov. 19 in Guy’s killing.

An affidavit supporting an arrest warrant that alleges that Johnson was Guy’s killer includes accounts of the shooting from two men who are cousins who were inside the car Guy was driving when police allege that Johnson opened fire on Interstate 20. Fort Worth police Homicide Unit Detective Tom O’Brien wrote the affidavit and Fort Worth Municipal Court Judge Simon Gonzalez signed it the day after the homicide. The affidavit does not describe the cousins’ relationships with Guy.

On the morning she was shot, Guy first encountered Johnson outside of the Economy Inn at East Loop 820 and Sun Valley Drive. Guy and the men were in a parked car when her boyfriend arrived in a vehicle and backed into a parking spot across form Guy’s car, according to police interviews with Guy’s passengers and what the affidavit suggests that a motel surveillance camera recorded.

Guy wanted to leave and began to drive west. Johnson flicked on the headlights, left the motel lot and followed. It was 2:17 a.m.

Just before Hulen Street, Johnson showed a gun and fired into the car from his own, the 27-year-old front seat passenger, who also was shot, told O’Brien and Detective Paul Vega.

With its driver injured, their car struck a guardrail, continued down an embankment and crashed.

Guy, who was shot in the head, died in her seat.

