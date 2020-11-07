Fort Worth woman accused of killing mother told sister she ‘did it for their father’

The call to police early Wednesday from a house on Orleans Way in Fort Worth was for a suicide.

Patsy Morgan was lying in bed with blood pooling around her head.

A handgun that was at the foot of the bed belied the nature of the call. It did not appear to police to be within Morgan’s reach.

Police allege that rather than suffering self-inflicted injury, Morgan, who was 53, was shot to death by Izehi Enabulele, her daughter.

Enabulele asked to be handcuffed when police arrived, but never told officers what had happened, according to an arrest warrant affidavit written by Fort Worth police Homicide Unit Detective Tom O’Brien. The affidavit does not include an account of an interview with Izehi Enabulele, who is 26, suggesting that one did not occur.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Beyond Morgan and Izehi Enabulele, another of the victim’s daughters and another person whose relationship with Morgan is redacted from the affidavit were inside the house at the time Morgan was shot about 2 a.m. on Nov. 4.

A person who is described in the affidavit as Izehi Enabulele’s sister, but whose name police redacted, told O’Brien that she was in her room watching a movie when she heard a gunshot.

When she opened the door to her room, she saw Izehi walking up stairs with a handgun in her hand. The suspect’s sister told O’Brien that Izehi told her that she shot their mom.

The suspect’s sister said that she took the gun from Izehi, went to check on Morgan and found her with blood coming from her head and unresponsive.

After Morgan was shot but before police arrived, Izehi asked her sister to take her somewhere so she “didn’t get in trouble by the police.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Izehi said that “she shot their mother because she did it for their father,” according to her sister’s account that is described in the affidavit. There is no further explanation.

Police arrested Izehi Enabulele on suspicion of murder.