3 killed in crash involving street racing in south Fort Worth, police say

Three people were killed in a crash a little after midnight Friday in south Fort Worth that involved two racing vehicles and another vehicle that wasn’t racing, according to police.

The identities of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Police responded to a report of a fatal crash in the 4700 block of West Risinger Road around 12:10 a.m., police said in an email Friday morning. They determined two vehicles were racing in the street, police said, when a vehicle on an intersecting road pulled out and one of the racing vehicles crashed into it.

The vehicle that pulled into the road flipped over, police said. There were two people inside.

The racing vehicle, which was only occupied by the driver, struck a stone wall.

All three people were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The second racing vehicle wasn’t on the scene when officers arrived, police said. The department is seeking that vehicle and the identity of the driver.