On night of deadly Fort Worth crashes, 2 killed in separate single-vehicle accidents

On a night of deadly crashes in Fort Worth, police say an additional two people were killed in separate single-vehicle crashes, one involving a pick-up truck and one involving a motorcycle.

The identities of the victims weren’t immediately released Friday morning.

The two crashes came during the same overnight period Friday in which there was a crash involving street racing that killed three people. There was also a crash involving a pedestrian and an 18-wheeler that resulted in the deaths of two people.

The first of the single-vehicle crashes occurred around 1 a.m. in the 7800 block of the East Freeway in east Fort Worth. A pick-up truck struck a metal pillar, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash caused debris to fly into the freeway, leading to other minor crashes, police said.

The second deadly single-vehicle crash of the night happened around 3 a.m. in the12200 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard, according to police. A motorcycle was speeding, police said, when the rider lost control of the bike and — in the process of exiting the road — hit a curb.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identities of the victims will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending the notification of next of kin.