2 killed in south Fort Worth crash involving pedestrian, 18-wheeler, police say

It was the second major deadly crash of the night, following a crash involving street racing that occurred a little after midnight on West Risinger Road and resulted in the deaths of three people.

Two people were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian in south Fort Worth, the second major crash with multiple deceased victims that occurred overnight Friday, police said.

The identities of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Officers responded to a report of a major accident in the area of Southeast Loop 820 and Campus Drive around 2:40 a.m., police said in an email Friday morning. They determined a smaller vehicle, with three people inside, stopped for an unknown reason and the driver got out.

A passing vehicle struck the driver, killing the person, police said. The other two occupants were reportedly transported to hospitals.

Officer Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman, didn’t say if it was the 18-wheeler that struck the driver. He also didn’t say if whatever vehicle struck the individual also struck the smaller vehicle.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Another vehicle was indirectly involved with the crash, police said, and the driver was killed.

Calzada didn’t answer a list of follow-up questions on the incident, saying, “These are only the initial details that we have.”

“Our Traffic Detectives will provide us with a preliminary fatality report that should explain in more detail,” he said. “Keep in mind that they have 3 days to complete this preliminary report.”

It was the second crash of the night in Fort Worth with multiple deceased victims, following a crash involving street racing that occurred a little after midnight on West Risinger Road and resulted in the deaths of three people.