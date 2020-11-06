$13,750 reward offered for info on murder of man outside of east Fort Worth home

A reward of $13,750 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the suspects in the Oct. 22 murder of 49-year-old Francisco “Panchito” Macias outside of his east Fort Worth home.

Macias was by his pickup truck, about to leave for work, when three or four people approached him and he was fatally shot in the head, police said. It remains unclear what the motive was of the attackers, and police have yet to announce information on any suspects.

Police did release a surveillance video of a dark-colored car driving down an unnamed street that’s believed to be connected to the homicide.

CrimeStoppers will pay up to $1,250 for information leading to an arrest of a person or people responsible for the crime, according to a flier on its website. Anonymous donors are offering an additional $12,500 for this information. Anyone who comes forward can remain anonymous.

The Fort Worth Police Department has requested the public’s help with this case, according to the flyer.

Macias’ daughters, 22-year-old Mirka Macias and 28-year-old Cynthia Macias, have shared information on the rewards on their Facebook pages as they have been demanding justice in the case. Carlos Quintanilla, a community activist, set up a meeting last week between them and officials from the police department and the city.

His death led to a large community response in Macias’ Stop Six neighborhood in east Fort Worth, where he was known as a good neighbor and a family man. Many people on Facebook calling for answers have tagged posts with the hashtag, #JusticeforPanchito.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 817-469-8477 or submit a tip through www.469tips.com, according to the flyer. People can also use the CrimeStoppers P3 Tips mobile app and reference the police report number 20-0081998.