Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Police release video of car linked to Fort Worth killing of man found shot near home

Police on Thursday released video of a vehicle that they said was connected to the east Fort Worth killing last week of a man who was shot to death outside his house.

Francisco Macias, 49, was shot about 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 in the 5100 block of Anderson Street, according to a police report.

Macias was walking to his car to leave for work when three or four people approached him, police have said. As he stood next to the car, Macias was shot by one of the suspects. They drove from the scene in a dark vehicle, police said.

Macias was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives hoped to identify the vehicle. Police asked anyone with knowledge of the crime to call Detective Christina Watson at 817-392-4327 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service