Police release video of car linked to Fort Worth killing of man found shot near home

Police on Thursday released video of a vehicle that they said was connected to the east Fort Worth killing last week of a man who was shot to death outside his house.

Francisco Macias, 49, was shot about 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 in the 5100 block of Anderson Street, according to a police report.

Macias was walking to his car to leave for work when three or four people approached him, police have said. As he stood next to the car, Macias was shot by one of the suspects. They drove from the scene in a dark vehicle, police said.

Macias was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives hoped to identify the vehicle. Police asked anyone with knowledge of the crime to call Detective Christina Watson at 817-392-4327 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

