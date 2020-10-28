Crime
Assailants knocked on Fort Worth door, shot man when he would not let them in, cops say
A 30-year-old man was grazed in his upper body by a round fired on Wednesday by an assailant at the door of a Fort Worth house, police said.
The victim told police that two or three people knocked about 2:45 p.m. on his door in the 1600 block of East Arlington Avenue. When the victim refused to let them in, one of the assailants fired a shot, police said.
The assailants left and had not been arrested Wednesday evening.
The victim was taken to a hospital with a non life-threatening wound, police said.
Comments