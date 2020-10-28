Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Assailants knocked on Fort Worth door, shot man when he would not let them in, cops say

A 30-year-old man was grazed in his upper body by a round fired on Wednesday by an assailant at the door of a Fort Worth house, police said.

The victim told police that two or three people knocked about 2:45 p.m. on his door in the 1600 block of East Arlington Avenue. When the victim refused to let them in, one of the assailants fired a shot, police said.

The assailants left and had not been arrested Wednesday evening.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a non life-threatening wound, police said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service