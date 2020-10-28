Assailants knocked on Fort Worth door, shot man when he would not let them in, cops say

A 30-year-old man was grazed in his upper body by a round fired on Wednesday by an assailant at the door of a Fort Worth house, police said.

The victim told police that two or three people knocked about 2:45 p.m. on his door in the 1600 block of East Arlington Avenue. When the victim refused to let them in, one of the assailants fired a shot, police said.

The assailants left and had not been arrested Wednesday evening.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a non life-threatening wound, police said.

