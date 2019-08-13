‘Halo Bandits’ sentenced for stealing $104,804 from Hurst credit union with fake guns

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Two members of the so-called ”Halo Bandits” who took more than $100,000 from a Hurst credit union in January were sentenced on Monday to a combined 35 years in federal prison.

A third member was sentenced to nine years in July.

And a fourth member of the team who was the driver for the robbers is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor sentenced Marcello Shofner, 37, of Dallas, to 15 years in federal prison. The judge gave Cedric Burns, 41, of Dallas, 20 years.

The two had pleaded guilty to bank robbery in April.

Precious Alexander, who was to be the “switch” driver in the January holdup, also pleaded guilty and she was sentenced to nine years.

The robbers’ driver, Atranette Canady, 46, also pleaded guilty to the federal charge in April and she will be sentenced next month.

A federal criminal complaint gave this account of the robbery:

On Jan. 16, local and federal authorities received information that led to a surveillance of Burns’ home in Dallas. The next day, a Lincoln sedan and Ford Focus left Burns’ home and drove directly to Texas Trust Credit Union at 103 W. Harwood Road in Hurst.

FBI agents followed the Focus to the Hurst credit union and saw Burns and Shofner get out of the car and walk in.

The two wore masks and pointed weapons as they entered the credit union. Burns yelled, “Get your (expletive) hands up” and asked for the keys to the vault. He took three witnesses into the vault with him as Shofner stayed in the lobby.

The robbers took $104,804 from the vault, according to the criminal complaint.

Burns and Shofner fled the credit union, got in the car and drove away. Shortly after the holdup, authorities arrested Alexander near the scene as she was driving the Lincoln sedan. She was to provide an additional car for Burns and Shofner in case they needed it.

The robbers led authorities on a 90-minute high speed chase around the Dallas/Fort Worth area before they were stopped and arrested. At the scene, authorities recovered two replica guns, masks and the stolen money.