FBI agents were watching ‘Halo Bandits’ as the group robbed a Hurst bank, documents say

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had been following four people accused of robbing a Hurst bank earlier this month before and during the robbery, according to a federal complaint unsealed this week.

Cedric D. Burns, Marcello Shofner, Precious Alexander and Antranette Canady were arrested on Jan. 17 after leading officers on a high-speed chase through Tarrant and Dallas counties. They are charged with bank robbery.

The day before the robbery, FBI agents began watching Burns’ house. That day, officers saw a burgundy Lincoln sedan and a gray Ford Focus coming and going from the house — the document didn’t provide an address.

On the day of the robbery, FBI surveillance watched the sedan and Focus leave Burns’ house at about 9:50 a.m. The cars drove together to Texas Trust Credit Union at 103 W. Hardwood Rd. in Hurst.

FBI surveillance then watched as Burns and Shofner got out of the Focus and went into the credit union. Inside the union, the men committed “a takeover-style robbery,” the document says.

After the robbery, the officers say Burns and Shofner get back into the Focus. Law enforcement officers en route to the robbery tried to stop the car, but they were taken on a 90-minute high-speed chase around Dallas-Fort Worth.

The driver, later identified as Canady, eventually stopped near a field in a residential area on Barlow Avenue in Oak Cliff. Canady, Burns and Shofner were arrested after they tried to run away, according to the document.

Police recovered two replica guns, masks and the money taken from the bank.

Alexander was arrested at the bank. The document says Alexander was at the bank to be the “switch driver” in an additional car to be used if Burns and Shofner needed to flee.

Three credit union employees later told officers that two masked men entered the bank and pointed weapons at everyone. Burns is accused of yelling “Get you (explicative) hands up!” before asking for the keys to the bank vault. All three employees were eventually taken to the vault, according to the document.

FBI Spokeswoman Melinda Urbina said the four suspects are considered a bank crew and are suspected in multiple robberies throughout North Texas.

“The FBI bank robbery task force dubbed this crew the Halo Bandits and they have been on our radar for some time,” Urbina said.