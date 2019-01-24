He tried to rob the same bank twice, and both times was let go. How does that happen?

A 29-year-old man accused of trying to rob the same bank in Dallas twice was let go both times due to miscommunications, according to federal court documents.

Byron Leonel Flowers is accused of going into Chase Bank, 2200 Ross Ave., at 3:35 p.m. on Dec. 26 with the intention of robbing it.

An employee of the bank told Dallas police that Flowers approached him, presented a fake dime and a fake penny, and then “demanded a million dollars and a debit card,” a federal complaint says.

Flowers told the employee several times that he had a weapon and reached into his pants as if he had one. The bank notified the bank’s security guards, who escorted Flowers outside. The guards didn’t know about the threats, according to the complaint.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

When Dallas police arrived, Flowers had already gone.

The next day, Flowers returned to the bank, approached a teller, presented him with a penny and asked how much it was worth, the document says.

The teller recognized Flowers and called police.

When officers arrived, they detained Flowers. However, “due to a miscommunication, Flowers was mistakenly released after officers gave him a criminal trespass warning.”

The complaint doesn’t provide any additional details.

Federal court records show that an arrest warrant for Flowers was executed on Jan. 2. He had his first court appearance then and was appointed a federal public defender.

Flowers was indicted on a charge of bank robbery on Wednesday.

Dallas police could not be immediately reached for comment.